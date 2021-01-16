Photo credit: NewZim

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is set to review its fares upwards soon.

The fare hike is set to be effected on Monday 18 January 2021.

Currently, ZUPCO buses charge ZW$30 for a 1 to 20km, ZW$45 for a 21 to 30km, and ZW$60 for a 31 to 40km journey respectively.

Apparently, ZUPCO commuter omnibuses are charging ZW$60 and ZW$90 for a 1 to 20km, and a 21 to 30km journey.

ZUPCO made the announcement in a letter copied to Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Local Government July Moyo and to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

-Zwnews

