The state run Zimbabwe United Passanger Company (ZUPCO) is offering free transport this afternoon.

In a tweet ZUPCO said: “Please note Friday 24/9/21 all the afternoon Zupco-Nrz train services will be free. (Afternoon only).

ZUPCO says the move is to thank all of its customers who have used the service thus far and importantly to request that others try the convenient ride home.

“Remember all our ZUPCO-NRZ passenger rail services are free this afternoon (24/9/21) Be at Train Station by 1715hrs.

“Try this magnificent service which you are guaranteed to appreciate.

“Dzivarasekwa, Mufakose, Ruwa all three free this afternoon. See you in the train,” said ZUPCO.

ZUPCO recently roped in National Railways of Zimbabwe trains; as its bus fleet failed to cope with demand.

After the banning of private commuter operators, ZUPCO has been struggling to clear commuters who ended up spending hours at bus terminals.

Zwnews