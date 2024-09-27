The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) has unveiled a Braille handbook for the visually impaired so that they can get to know how capital markets moving.

The SecZim which is a regulatory board which oversees and controls capital markets and provides investor protection.

Government hailed the launch of the Braille Capital Market Handbook in Harare as necessary to boost capital markets literacy for the visually impaired.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare disability affairs department director Christine Peta said the launch of the Braille handbook was historic.

“The truth is that while the spotlight has been shone on the needs of the disabled and the inclusion agenda, there remains slow progress to closing the inclusion gap,” she said.

“Therefore, this invitation is a most welcome and historic development to launch a capital market guide for the blind in Braille.”

Braille is a writing system used by people who are visually impaired, including people who are blind, deafblind or who have low vision.

Meanwhile, below is how shares exchanged hands on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange by close of business yesterday.

ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

WILD.zw 5.0400 +0.40%▲

DZL.zw 265.5882 +0.07%▲

MASH.zw 69.2917 +0.06%▲

– – –

– – –

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

NPKZ.zw 76.5008 -15.00%▼

TSL.w 260.0000 -13.33%▼

EHZL.zw 30.1041 -9.07%▼

OKZ.zw 80.0110 -8.05%▼

ARIS.zw 3.6267 -7.25%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 245.84 -0.94%▼

Top 10 262.73 -0.66%▼

Top 15 259.59 -0.99%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 194.21 -1.61%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 2.0000 0.00% 857,424.12

DMCS.zw 2.9967 -0.11%▼ 5,670,548.77

MIZ.zw 1.5500 0.00% 7,831,571.62

MCMS.zw 65.0000 0.00% 89,283,961.65

OMTT.zw 17.5333 +1.50%▲ 26,150,181.28

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 287.64 -0.55%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 265.40 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 252.82 -0.84%▼

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 147.84 -4.27%▼

ZSE ICT 192.23 -1.97%▼

ZSE Materials 268.50 +0.02%▲

ZSE Real Estate 327.33 +0.21%▲

Modified Consumer Staples 253.69 -0.94%▼

ZSE Agriculture 215.61 -1.65%▼

ZSE ETF 180.78 +1.89%▲

ZNSI 174.74 -0.79%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 86.2500 0.00% 317,681,385.45

TIG.zw 116.5900 +0.06%▲ 1,248,219,440.11

MARKET ACTIVITY 26 SEPTEMBER 2024

Trades:

173

Turnover (ZWG)

3,060,040.68

Market Cap (ZWG)

75,795,647,530.27

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

0.00