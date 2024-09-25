File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 25/09/24 at around 0520 hours at the 188 kilometre peg along Harare –Chirundu Road.

One person was killed while 15 others were injured when a Bolt Cutter bus with 30 passengers on board hit the trailer of a Columbia Freight Liner Truck which was turning right into Harare-Chirundu Road from Buffalo Downs truck stop.

As a result, the bus veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side.

The body of the victim was taken to Karoi Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews