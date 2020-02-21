The 14-man Under-18 national Sevens team that will participate at the 4th edition of the annual Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Tournament set for February 28 in Namibia has been announced by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU).

The youthful side comprises of players who were picked from rugby-playing high schools in Harare and Marondera. The Cheetahs, as Zimbabwe are fondly known, will be under the captaincy of Tanaka Ndabambi at the impending tourney.

Zimbabwe will face Germany, defending champions South Africa and Botswana in a tournament which also features under 18 teams from Australia, Zambia and host nation Namibia, as well as Under-10, Under-15, Under-19 games from local schools who will also showcase their skills on the pitch.

“The squad has been working very hard over the last two months under the watchful eye of head coach Shaun DeSouza,” read a statement from the ZRU.

TEAM:

Rukudzo Rukwata-Ndoro (Prince Edward), Brendan Mason (St John’s), Simbarashe Siraha (Wise Owl), Tanaka Ndabambi (St Albans), Brendon Marume (Lomagundi College), Brooklyn Chikaka (Peterhouse Boys), Tariro Tapfuma (Peterhouse Boys), Takudzwa Musingwini (Prince Edward), Carl Kawodza (St John’s), Tapiwa Zvidzai (Hellenic Academy), Emmanuel Farawu (Prince Edward), Tawanda Matipano (St Stithians), James Butler (Hellenic Academy) and Tanaka Ndoro (Peterhouse Boys).

Head Coach: Shaun De Souza

Assistant Coach: Leonid Chimbuya

Team Manager: Nyasha Muchochomi

State Media