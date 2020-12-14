The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have stepped up patrols and checks along major especially roads leading to and from borders in an effort to fight cases of smuggling, as country gears up for the festive season.

This follows a number cases being reported, in Beitbridge, on the 8th December 2020, three suspects were arrested for smuggling various clothes and shoes from South Africa.

They have since paid the required duty for the goods which were valued at ZAR 20 804.00 and on 10th December 2020, police arrested two motorists along Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road after discovering that they had under declared goods at the border during the Customs clearance process.

On 12 December, five suspects were also arrested for importing hazardous substances without a permit. 110 litres of fuel were confiscated. On the same date, in Gwanda, along Bulawayo – Beitbridge Road, three motorists were arrested for under declaring goods.

In a related matter, along Masvingo Beitbridge Road, police arrested a male adult (34) who had smuggled various groceries into the country. The goods are valued at ZAR 15 600.00 and the requisite duty has since been paid.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging those bringing goods into the country to follow the proper procedures at all times.

Smuggling violates customs procedures and is therefore an offence liable to appropriate legal action.

Each country has its own laws and regulations for the import and export of goods into and out of a country, which its customs authority enforces.

Smuggling violates a number of aspects, the import or export of some goods, as some may be restricted or forbidden.

Goods coming from other countries do attract customs duty which is a tariff or tax on the importation, and smuggling prevents the state from getting this form of revenue.

In most countries, customs are attained through government agreements and international laws.

-Zwnews

