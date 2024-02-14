ZRP refutes police, St Faith High School students clash ‘viral’ video

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of Police dogs during a purported pupils demonstration.
Posting on its X handle, ZRP said full details on the incident will be availed once the Officer Commanding Police Manicaland Province conducts full inquiry and brief the Commissioner-General of Police on what actually transpired.
More details later…
Zwnews
