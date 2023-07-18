The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says has taken note of an audio circulating on social media concerning the incident involving some ZRP Charundura members allegedly with the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Barbra Rwodzi.

In a tweet on its official social media handle, ZRP says the case is now under investigations.

Apparently, it is being said Rwodzi insulted a police officer calling him a dog for arresting a ZANU PF member.

Meanwhile, reports filtering through are that the said police officer has been transferred to Shurungwi.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has condemned the minister’s alleged behavior.

“This dishonourable conduct from a Member of Parliament calls for an urgent intervention from relevant State Institutions to protect our police service.

“The motor mouth Rwodzi must be charged for criminal conduct and sued for Civil liabilities,” said ARTUZ.

