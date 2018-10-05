Chamisa left on wheelchair with suspected broken bones..ZRP resume Mugabe era torture..Pics

TS Mutsa | Update on James Chamisa a Harare street vendor who was assaulted yesterday, Thursday 4th. James is in a lot of pain. He has not been seen by a qualified medical doctor since admission yesterday. No scan yet to determine state of ribs or his suspected broken legs.

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers captured Chamisa during a raid against vendors in the capital yesterday.

They allegedly tortured him for hours at the Central Police Station . He is currently admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital under police guard.

