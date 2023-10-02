The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of some of the people who died in the Chegutu mine disaster where 39 miners were trapped.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at Chegutu Hospital.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at a high school in Mzilikazi on 28/09/23.

A Form Two student (15) hit another Form Two student (16) with a brick on the head before stabbing him with a pair of scissors on the chest after an argument. The suspect had accused the victim of taking a broom without permission.

Zwnews