Secretary Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma says the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) under the scope of the Police Service Commission, the organisation must create synergies with stakeholders so as to enhance effectiveness and stop the continued loss of money on litigation cases by Government.

She made these remarks in a speech presented on her behalf by Head Uniformed Services & Commissions, Dhingindhlela Zisengwe, during a Police Service Commission 3-day capacity building workshop which kicked off yesterday.

The workshop is aimed at promoting discipline, handling of litigation cases, drafting of appeals & review of judgments by the police service.

She hailed ZRP as an important contributor towards peace & tranquility of the nation an ideal for investors & tourists driving the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Her call come at the time, the government had been dragged to court by victims of police brutality, at times the state had to pay the litigants.

Last year, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, police chief Godwin Matanga and two police officers were hauled before the High Court by two residents of Manicaland province.

The duo had filed applications seeking orders to hold them to be in contempt of court and that they be sentenced to 60 days in prison for defaulting on paying judgment debts amounting to ZWL$150,000 and ZWL$151,191.

Meanwhile, addressing the workshop, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, ZRP Chief Staff Officer Human Resources Admin, representing the ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, indicated that the ZRP greatly appreciated the interaction and deliberations between itself and the Police Service Commission on litigation.

Among the invited are the Public Service Commission, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Prosecutor General, the Magistrate’s Court, among others.

The Secretary challenged the ZRP that, under the scope of the Police Service Commission, the organisation must create synergies with stakeholders so as to enhance effectiveness and stop the continued loss of money on litigation cases by Government.

The Police Service Commission is an executive Commission established in terms of Section 222 under the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with the Police Act Chapter (11:10).

Other Commissions are, PSC, ZDF Commission & ZPCS Commission constituting the Service Commissions.

Zwnews