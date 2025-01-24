Constitutional Watchdog Veritas Zimbabwe has implored the government to harness Artificial Intelligence as nation joins world mark International Day of Education.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF EDUCATION

[24th January 2025]

AI and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World

Introduction

On this day Veritas stands in solidarity with the global community, reflecting on the vital role education plays in transforming lives and societies. As Nelson Mandela aptly said:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

The International Day of Education was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and opportunities in achieving universal education, particularly in Africa.

Embracing Artificial Intelligence in Education

This year’s theme is:

“Artificial Intelligence and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World.”

The theme underscores the importance of integrating technology into our educational systems.

It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 4, which aims for inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

In Zimbabwe, Artificial Intelligence [AI] presents a revolutionary opportunity to tailor learning experiences to individual needs.

However, our educational frameworks must evolve alongside technological advances to ensure that no one is left behind.

Addressing the Digital Divide

According to section 27 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, the State is mandated to promote free and compulsory basic education.

Yet a digital divide hampers our ability to deliver a modern, digitally-enhanced curriculum. Currently, only 6,8% of learners have access to digital learning tools, leaving many communities without crucial resources. This is exacerbated by lack of infrastructure such as reliable electricity supply and internet connectivity.

It is imperative that the government takes proactive measures to foster an education system that is inclusive and reflective of the needs of all Zimbabweans. If this is done, we can address systematic inequalities and empower future generations.

Artificial Intelligence : A New Frontier for Education

Education is a benefit that extends beyond the individual to the community and the nation as a whole. Educational advancement is not solely for the students’ benefit; it is a catalyst for societal progress.

Although the integration of AI into Zimbabwean education is still at an early stage, its potential to alleviate challenges like teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms is promising.

The future of AI in education will depend on robust policy frameworks that ensure ethical considerations are met and equitable access is provided for all students.

Conclusion

Bridging the digital divide in Zimbabwe by using AI and, more widely, information and communication technology [ICT] is crucial for Zimbabwe’s economic development.

By integrating these new technologies into our educational systems, we can enhance efficiency, productivity and innovation key drivers of economic growth.

This will require collaborative efforts from all stakeholders: the government, the private sector, civil society and development partners.