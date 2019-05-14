ZRP,Council Cops Team Up To Pull Schoolboy’s Manhood…Phone Recovery Technique

In a brutal phone recovery technique, a Bulawayo police officer and a city council security officer allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted a schoolboy (16), leaving him for dead after pulling his private parts.

The two accused the boy of stealing a cell phone at a carwash last month.

The boy has since filed a police report at the West Commonage Police Station, which enabled him to be attended to at the United Bulawayo Hospital.

Acting Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube on Friday confirmed having received such a report.

“Yes, the report was received and is under investigation,” Ncube said.

The boy said his painful ordeal started on April 4, when he went to download his school material using Wi-Fi at a carwash owned by his neighbour, Thulani Tshuma in the suburb of Mpopoma.

“A Bulawayo council security officer identified as Milister Shumba told me and my colleague to wash a car. Shumba said the car belonged to his relative, only identified as Malfred. Shumba said Tshuma had told him to instruct me to wash the car,” he said. “After a week, the owner of the car accused us of having stolen his cell phone, power bank, bank cards and a flash card from his car. He reported the matter to West Commonage Police Station.”

The boy said they were taken to the police station where they met Constable Shumba, who interviewed them and only freed them after they had spend a night at the police station.