ZRP cop(25) drinks poison after hubby catches her pants down with boyfriend

An unrepentant Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officer is currently recovering in hospital following a suicide attempt after her husband caught her red-handed having se_x with her lover in their marital bed.

Sibongile Nomsa Mugandani (25) is no stranger to adulterous shenanigans after she made headlines in 2014 when she was again caught red-handed having se_x with another lover. Following the 2014 shenanigans, Mugandani attacked her husband, Ronald Shiri, a soldier with the Zimbabwe National Army. Apparently, the two were able to work out their

However, in the most recent incident, local publication H-Metro reports that Shiri returned home unexpectedly from Gweru where he is stationed and caught Mugandani redhanded with her lover Lovemore Mangwende. Mangwende is alleged to be a land baron. Shiri had to break down the door to the bedroom to gain entry as the two lovers refused to open the door.

A massive fight is reported to have ensued afterwards which resulted in a lot of damage to the property. In the aftermath of the fight, Sibongile tried to hang herself but she was stopped. However, she later on managed to drink rat poison.

When reached for comment by H-Metro at Chitungwiza Hospital where she is recovering, Sibongile said,

I cannot say much at the moment but what I can confirm is that parwiwa zvakaipa nguva dikidiki zvekuti handinyatsoziva zvanyatsoitika panguva iyoyo. I do not know the state of Mangwende at the moment but a fight ensued during the early hours when my husband came home,

One of Sibongile’s sisters who was identified as Samantha confirmed the fracas saying,

My sister was attacked by her husband after she was caught accommodating Mangwende in the bedroom. The two have been at loggerheads over an alleged miscarriage. Sisi vangu vaipomerwa mhosva yekubvisa pamuviri nehama dzemurume wavo. She was stopped from taking her life and the rope was left hanging on the beam but she downed rat poison instead.

Mangwende, on the other hand, said that he had filed a police report against Shiri after he had been assaulted and had his car vandalised. He claimed that he failed to receive treatment from the hospital because the doctors are on strike.

Shiri was unavailable for comment.