The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has refuted reports that they are facing uniform shortages.

In a statement, Nyathi lambasted junior police officers for making what he describes as false and malicious claims.

He was responding reports by junior police details that they attended this year’s independence celebrations inspection parades wearing clothes that do not match in a planned protests to express their disgruntlement against the escalating shortage of uniforms within the force.

It has since been established that police commanders in Harare were last week forced to abandon an inspection parade ahead of Thursday’s independence celebrations after it emerged that the details were improperly dressed, NewsDay heard yesterday.

According to the reports, some police details reported for parade wearing civilian shoes after reportedly going for more than three years without receiving new pairs of the footwear.

Zwnews