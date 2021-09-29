The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Thanyani Muleya (22), Proffessor Muleya (18) and Sitholitemba Moyo (27) for theft of ZESA copper cables on 24/09/21 at Benifer Farm, B/bridge.

The trio together with Lindiwe Manyadziwe who is still at large, cut down a power line using a saw, vandalized a transformer and stole copper cables.

Police recovered the stolen copper cables which had been cut into pieces, the saw used to cut the electricity pole and some insulation materials which had been removed.

Zwnews