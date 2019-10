Zimbabwe football league log leaders Caps United opened a 5 point lead following a 2:1 victory against Mushowani at Trojan Mine on Sunday.

Here are the full MatchDay 25 Results

Dynamos 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Herentals 1-1 Highlanders

Hwange 0-0 Black Rhinos

Triangle United 3-1 Harare City

Telone 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Mushowani 1-2 Caps United

ZPC Kariba 0:0 FC Platinum

Chapungu FC 1:1 Chicken Inn

Yadah 1:0 Ngezi Platinum Stars