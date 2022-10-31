Zodwa Wabantu has found herself in hot soup after she was accused of not pitching for an event.

The star has allegedly owed an event organizer some money after he booked her for an event she never pitched for.

Daily Sun reports that Zodwa did not pitch for an event in Mpumalanga after being paid R12 000 from Sibusiso Mthombeni.

“I am beyond angry. I trusted her because she didn’t seem like a person who would take my money and run.

“What makes me angrier is that I didn’t call her. She called me to ask if I could hook her up with two gigs in Mpumalanga.

“The one was in Ermelo and she came late but in Bethal she just didn’t pitch up. If I couldn’t defend myself, I would have been beaten by the club owners because of her no-show,” he told the publication.

Zodwa received backlash when it was revealed that her booking fee is R35 000.

However, she is yet to deny or agree to the allegations but many of her fans are looking forward.

Fakaza News