ZNA Commander Calls For Patience In Rank and File

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo has told members of the armed forces to be patient as the government is working to improve their conditions of service.

Speaking during the handover and takeover ceremony held at Headquarters Mechanised Brigade at Inkomo Barracks last week Lt-Gen Chimonyo blamed “illegal sanctions” for the challenges the army is currently facing.He said:

. . . I am aware of the logistical challenges the organisation is facing as a result of illegal sanctions imposed by the erstwhile colonisers . . . The Government is working to improve the general conditions of service for both the civil service and our armed and security forces and we all need to be patient. For troops, you are aware that determination to wait is a key skill required in your daily operations. Besides the numerous challenges you are facing in your workplace, I am aware of your ultimate sacrifice as well as your loyalty and dedication to the Republic of Zimbabwe. In that regard, we are fully committed to regularly review and improve your conditions of service as the country’s economy improves.

Colonel Themba Bvunzai Mlambo took over from Brigadier-General Steven Gwekwerere who was the commander of the Mechanised Brigade and has been reassigned to be Brigadier-General, General Staff at Army Headquarters.

-State Media