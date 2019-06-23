Mnangagwa Lied…‘8 Other Countries Have No Currency Of Their Own’

It has been established that there are eight countries without their own currencies besides Zimbabwe, indicating the President Emmerson Mnangagwa was misled.
This follows President Mnangagwa’s remarks that Zimbabwe will soon have its own currency since it is the only country on the face of this planet that does not have its own currency.
However, there are eight countries without own currencies. These are:
- Ecuador
- East Timor
- El Salvador
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Palau
- Turks and Caicos
- The British Virgin Islands
