President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been reminded not to have short memory after he accused Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) members of being unpatriotic.

Apparently, ZLHR members have represented opposition party members in various court cases.

However, renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says Mnangagwa should not be shortsighted as some of his supporters (war vets) were saved by ZLHR members when were persecuted by late former President Robert Mugabe.

“Someone in ZANU PF forgot to remind Pres Mnangagwa that when war veterans demonstrated against Mugabe and Grace’s abuse of power in support of ED and were arrested, ZLHR

represented them.

“ZANU PF secretary for war veterans Mahiya is a beneficiary of that help,” he says.

He says at that time ZANU PF lawyers had fled for fear of being victimised.

“The majority of Mutsvangwa led ZLWA teargassed, assaulted and arrested sought and got representation from

@ZLHRLawyers when most ZANU PF lawyers ran away for fear of victimisation.

“To label @ZLHRLawyers as an unpatriotic organisation when its clearly non-partisan is wrong,” he adds.

Zwnews