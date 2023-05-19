Four members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) who were arrested on 17 May are facing seven counts of malicious damage to property for allegedly writing “Free Job Sikhala” using paint on seven buildings in Harare including the High Court.

Tawanda Benjamin Watadza, Sitima Emmauel, Comfort Ncekuyenkosi Mpofu and Lionel Madamombe were set to appear yesterday and trial continues today.

They are accused of defacing the Parliament of Zimbabwe, High Court of Zimbabwe, Trinity Methodist of Zimbabwe, Constitutional Court, Commercial Court, Harare Civil Magistrates Court and Runhare Building.

They are alleged to have defaced these buildings by spray painting and writing – ‘Free Job Sikhala’ and ‘ Free Wiwa’.

The will appear in court on 19 May represented by Darlington Marange of the ZimHRNGOForum.

Zwnews