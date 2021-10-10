Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leaders Tafadzwa Ngadziore, Nancy Njenge, Calvin Muvheyi, Allan Chipoyi, Paidamoyo Masaraure & Lennox Machoko have been charged with criminal nuisance.

This is as defined in Section 46 of the Criminal Code as read with paragraph 2v of the 3rd schedule of the Criminal Code.

Meanwhile, the 5 Zinasu leaders have been released from police custody after paying ZWL2 000 fine each.

They were arrested for refusing to allow police officers to attend Zinasu General Council meeting at Lee’s inn Hotel in Masvingo.

Police charged them with criminal nuisance for such act.

Zwnews