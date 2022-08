Image credit: TechZim

As inflation runs amok in the country, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is increasing Zimdollar toll fees.

The new fees are with effect from tomorrow (today) 3 August 2022 and the last review was on 17 June.

The fee for light vehicles will now be ZW$860, up from ZW$700.

Buses will pay ZW$1 720, up from ZW$1 400.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fees have remained unchanged.

Zwnews