The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) employee (George Chamwaura, 49, of Waterfalls) is being accused of removing a vehicle from a list of cars that were set to be seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC has the power to seize ill-gotten wealth including cars, houses, etc and forfeited to them the to State.

Asset forfeiture applications are sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for onward filing to the High Court in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

The corruption-fighting body believes that forfeiting proceeds of crime is the most effective way of fighting the vice as it makes commission of offences not worthwhile.

