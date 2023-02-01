Toll Fees -Effective 01 February 2023

We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 February 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees.

Light Motor Vehicles  ………………………………………………………… US$2; ZWL$1,600

Minibuses ………………………………………………………………………… US$3; ZWL$2,400 

Buses ………………………………………………………………………………. US$4; ZWL$3,200

Heavy Vehicles ………………………………………………………………… US$5; ZWL$4,000

Haulage Trucks ……………………………………………………………….. US$10; ZWL$8,000

Residential Discount Per Term ………………………………………….. US$40; ZWL$32,200

Toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged