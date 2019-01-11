Zim’s electric powered vehicle causes stir in Gweru

Business came to a halt in Gweru, today Friday afternoon, as people rushed to have a look at a Bentley like vehicle reported to use solar energy.

A sizeable number of police officers had to battle dispersing the huge crowds that had surrounded the vehicle enjoying Kodak moments.

The owner of the top notch Tesla car was identified and named as Tinashe Mutarisi of Nash Paints.

Tesla’s car battery powered cars are charged with normal electricity not solar energy.

The vehicle that was reportedly heading to Harare from Bulawayo was parked at Simrac supermarket opposite Chicken Inn.