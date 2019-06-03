Zimra Fires 11 Top Managers…More Brutal Purges Expected

The night of long knives is repeating itself at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) where Commissioner-General Faith Mazani has purged 11 senior managers who are allegedly aligned to the retired Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi.

According to Zim Morning Post, Eleven managers occupying key positions were given the boot with effect from June 1.

In an internal memorandum written by Zimra head of human resources identified as Samuel Sithole, Zimra announced the names of the 11 who would no longer be part of the organization from June 1.

“A good afternoon to you all; please be advised that with effect from 1 June 2019, the following persons will cease to be employees of the authority: The affected employees are Vitalis Chakanyuka (sector manager taxes), Cecilia Chiyangwa (head technical services) and Nikita Machinga (manager values and trade).” Others are Farai Makumbe (technical services manager customs), Juliet Matare (technical services manager customs), Swaleen Mpofu (shift manager), Edna Mudzingwa (international affairs manager), Martin Muponda (head taxes and audits), Munyaradzi Ushamba (loss control manager) Christopher Zifudzi (regional manager taxes) and Eunice Zuze also identified as international affairs manager.

Insiders, however, said fear has gripped the revenue collection arm of government amid reports the purges are likely to continue.

-Zim Morning Post