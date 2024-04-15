Zimplats is downsizing its workforce by 1%, amounting to a reduction of approximately 80 employees from its current 8000-strong workforce.

This decision comes as the company faces challenges from declining prices of platinum group metals (PGMs). The CEO, Alex Mhembere, announced this move during the PGMs Industry Day Conference in Johannesburg.

Despite the reduction,

Zimplats aims to maintain its annual production of about 600,000 PGM ounces by focusing on enhancing productivity to control costs.

Additionally, the company plans to scale back its expenditure on the 10-year, $1.8 billion expansion project announced in 2021, opting for a more cost-efficient strategy in the upcoming financial year, starting in July.

Mhembere emphasized a shift towards prioritizing replacement capital expenditure and operational maintenance over growth-focused investments.

