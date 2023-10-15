Freeman, the renowned Zimdancehall artist with a string of hits to his name, is walking through a storm of controversy as accusations of cheating his wife, Barbra Chinhema, surface and grip social media.

The explosive claims were made by none other than the polarizing social media figure Tatenda Karigambe, who is known as Queen Tatelicious in the online world.

Freeman, who has been married to Barbra Chinhema since 2012 and is a father to their two children, 8-year-old Damien and 4-year-old Quinton, has often shared moments of togetherness with his spouse, evoking warm reactions from his fans.

However, the picture seems to have taken a different turn, with Tatelicious now accusing Freeman, whose real name is Emergy Sylvester Chizanga, of engaging in extramarital bedroom relations with an individual she identifies as Mamoyo.

Tatelicious has even gone so far as to claim that she possesses a bedroom video allegedly showing Freeman and Mamoyo doing tlof tlof.

Her provocative message on Facebook was quite vivid: