Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono says the country must be proactive in telling its own story instead of just reacting to events and what other people say about it.

Gono who was invited for a book launch at The NewsHawks said the country must control its own narrative and not just protest about what critics say about it.

Speaking about the country’s economy, he said Zimbabwe needs a “team of rivals” to rescue itself from the current political and economic crisis.

As reported by The Newshawks, the former Central Bank chief said it is futile for Zimbabweans to continue fighting each other as the economy won’t recover in a toxic environment.