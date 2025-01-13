Siphosami Malunga, a Zimbabwean human rights activist and the executive director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) has challenged Zimbabweans to act if they want real change.

Siphosami is the son of the late PF Zapu stalwart and national hero, Sydney Malunga (pictured).

“Until Zimbabweans stop outsourcing responsibility to take real action for change – regardless of consequences, no one is coming to save Zimbabwe-not Chamisa, not civil society, not lawyers, Americans, British, South Africa, SADC or AU, not anyone in Zanu PF or the army. No one,” he says.

Previously, Siphosami held various positions in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including as Senior Governance Advisor, Democratic Governance Practice Team Leader, and Regional Policy Advisor–Governance.

Between January 2001 and July 2003, Malunga was in Timor Leste as Trial Attorney in the Special Panel for Serious Crimes, where he was trained in transitional justice through trials of civilian, military and political leaders for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and violations of the laws and customs of war.

In November 2003, he moved to Afghanistan to become UNDP Programme Manager on the Rebuilding the Justice System of Afghanistan Programme.

In 2007 he became the governance and conflict advisor at the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre. He has published extensively in the public media, particularly around democracy and governance.

Zwnews