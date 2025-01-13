An 18-year-old student, Lacere Masese, who achieved 15 points in his A-Level exams, tragically passed away on the day the ZIMSEC results were released.

Masese, a Manunure High School student from Mbizo, Kwekwe, had been diagnosed with blood cancer just a day before his death at Kwekwe General Hospital.

He excelled in Computer Science, Pure Mathematics, and Business Studies, earning As in all three subjects.

Known for his exceptional intelligence, Masese also excelled in his O-Level exams.

He was buried on the same day the results were announced.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe