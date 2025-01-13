The 2025 legal year will be officially opened this Monday with the main event being held in Bulawayo, where Chief Justice Luke Malaba will preside over proceedings, setting the tone for the judiciary.

The official event, which marks the beginning of the judicial calendar, will this year be held at the Bulawayo High Court, marking a historic departure from the traditional venue at the Constitutional Court in Harare.

Other similar ceremonies to open the legal year will also be held simultaneously across the country, led by Constitutional Court judges, with the Harare ceremony being presided over by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza.

The Judicial Service Commission has managed to change the face of the judiciary with a number of initiatives that have seen access to justice improving countrywide.

Some of the initiatives undertaken include decentralisation of courts, introduction of the Intregrated Electronic Case Management System established in all superior courts, with the JSC expected to introduce the same system in magistrates courts.

Among its 2025 plans, the JSC aims to establish Fast Track Courts while also targeting to work closely with traditional chiefs by supporting the customary and local courts through capacitating them with relevant skills to deliver quality justice.

