Zimbabweans kidnap SA businessman, 1 shot dead in R1 Million ransom scam

Eastern Cape police have rescued a 24-year-old Mthatha businessman from five days of captivity at the hands of his alleged kidnappers. They demanded a ransom of one-million rand from the family and threatened to kill him within two days.

A shoot-out ensued between South African police and the suspects at the scene where the money was to be handed over. One suspect, a Zimbabwe national, died on the scene.

Two others have been arrested.

Dineo Koena who is the Police spokesperson announced the rescue operation:

“Today, police went to the scene where they said they want to meet with the police to give them money. They fired some shots to the police and then one of the guys died. He is a Zimbabwean and the arrested man is a Zimbabwean guy and the other one is from Libode. We would like to thank the community of Ngqwarha for assisting us in arresting these suspects as they tried to escape the arrest.”

agencies