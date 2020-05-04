The sourcing of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for court staffers has delayed the opening of the High and Supreme courts which was due today.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba is today expected to issue a statement on the country’s courts before the resumption of court business.

Speaking to the state media, Judicial Services Commission (JSC) Secretary Walter Chikwanha revealed that the opening of the courts has been neccesitated by the unavailability of PPEs for court staffers.

“The Chief Justice will tomorrow make a statement on the judiciary position. Courts cannot open to the public without necessary equipment,” Chikwanha said.

He added:

“We need to acquire personal protective equipment for all the members of the judiciary who are going to man the courts including judges and magistrates, in compliance with the regulations and requirements announced by the President in this regard. As result we may delay opening courts by a few days.”

Following another two-week extension of the Covid-19 national lockdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, it is now a criminal offence for Zimbabweans not to wear protective facemasks while in public places.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews