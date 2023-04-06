A Zimbabwean is recovering at home after being stabbed eight times for failing to speak isiZulu in South Africa.

Gibson Dube, who resides in Honeydew in the West Rand area of Johannesburg, had an altercation with some Sotho-speaking suspects.

A source said Dube can’t speak Zulu or Sotho.

“He was stabbed with a screwdriver after the guys told him to speak in Zulu and he failed.

“It was a language issue but somehow related to xenophobia.

“Vakanetsana nenyaya ye language.

“MuSotho ayida kudarika, Gibby ayidawo kudarika mumwe otaura ne Sotho akati handinzwe, zvikanzi taura neZulu akati haagone.

“He was then stabbed leaving him severely wounded.

“He is now recovering at home.”

state media