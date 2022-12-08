Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been awarded International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award.

Chin’ono was presented the award by the Emir (King) of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

“I have just been awarded the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in Doha, Qatar.

“I received the award from the Emir (King) of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the presence of the United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption.

He thanked those who supported him.

“I also want to thank my family & my friend Unopa who was there for me daily when I was in jail for over 85 days.

I want to thank all the journalists who have covered my political persecution and the many corruption stories.

@Cde_Ostallos & CCC, thank you for defending my home.

“Finally I want to thank all my friends who supported me at the Tutu Fellowship.

“Nkosana Moyo, Maggie Mwamuka and my late cousin George Mukusha who came to my home & stood with me when I was being persecuted by the police in 2020.

“My two sisters Juliet and Edwina, thank you.”

Zwnews