Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart has been nominated for the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe’s (CCBE) 2023 Human Rights Award.

He was nominated by the Law Society of Ireland and the Bar of Ireland.

In a letter to the CCBE, Gary Lee (chair of the Law Society’s human rights committee) said the organisations wanted to highlight Coltart’s “outstanding commitment to the advancement of human rights and democratisation in Africa, and his continued advocacy for the rule of law.

Coltart is a partner at prominent Harare law firm Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, where his practice areas focus on constitutional and human-rights law through both criminal and civil litigation.

He has represented numerous journalists, trade unionists, students and activists who have been arrested and prosecuted for their work or while exercising their constitutional rights.

Newshawks