Zimbabwe Warriors have been drawn alongside Senegal in the group stages of the 2021 COSAFA Cup that will be played in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, from July 7-18.

The group winners and best-placed runner-up will advance to semifinals.

2021 COSAFA CUP DRAW:

GROUP A

South Africa

Lesotho

Eswatini

Botswana

GROUP B

Zambia

Malawi

Madagascar

Comoros

GROUP C

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Namibia