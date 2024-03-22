Sport

Zimbabwe Storms into African Games Cricket Final with Commanding Victory Over Kenya

Zimbabwe’s cricket team has secured a place in the final of the African Games with a resounding win over Kenya. Today’s match saw Zimbabwe triumph by 70 runs, setting the stage for a showdown against Namibia in the quest for gold.

Under the leadership of captain Clive Madande, the young Zimbabwean team put up an impressive total of 196 runs in their innings. Madande himself led from the front with a stellar innings of 41 runs, ably supported by Jonathan Campell, who contributed a valuable 42 runs.

Notably, Musekiwa’s explosive performance at the lower order added crucial runs to the scoreboard, scoring 39 runs at a striking rate exceeding 300. Meanwhile, Owen Muzondo’s exceptional bowling performance resulted in a four-wicket haul, dismantling Kenya’s batting lineup and thwarting their promising start.

With this convincing victory, Zimbabwe has demonstrated their prowess on the cricket field and is now primed to compete for the ultimate prize against Namibia in the upcoming final match.

