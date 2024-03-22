Chipo The Trouble Causer Gets Bail, Her Crime Revealed

Social media personality Chipo The Troublecauser, real name Donna Chasaya, can breathe a sigh of relief as she has been granted bail following her arrest for assault in a dispute over a clothing deal gone wrong in Harare.

Chipo, along with her sister Candice and Everlyn Chandengenda, appeared before Magistrate Lynn Chizhou after causing a scene at Avondale Police Station.

The trio was released on bail of US$50 each, with the complainant identified as Precious Chigodora.

According to reports, the altercation occurred when Chigodora encountered the three women at Belgravia shops. Chipo allegedly confronted Chigodora, accusing her of damaging her reputation on Facebook. This confrontation escalated into a physical assault, with Chipo allegedly pushing Chigodora to the ground and kicking her multiple times, while Chandengenda and Candice also joined in the assault.

The incident stemmed from a disagreement over a clothing deal, with Chipo purportedly failing to pay for clothes she had taken on credit from Chigodora.

With bail granted, Chipo The Troublecauser will await further legal proceedings, while the fallout from the altercation highlights the complexities of disputes in the digital age.