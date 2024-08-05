Zimbabwe is expected to surpass winter wheat harvest target by over 240 000 tonnes, projection figures have shown.

The expected harvest is over 600 000 tonnes, against the annual consumption rate of 360 000 tonnes.

The expected surplus of 240 000 tonnes will contribute towards the Strategic Grain Reserve.

Wheat Production Report by Provinces

💠Mash West: 34,876ha

💠Mash Central: 29,574ha

💠Mash East: 21,987ha

💠Manicaland: 13,482ha

💠Midlands: 12,459ha

💠Masvingo: 3,501ha

💠Matabeleland South: 4,190ha

💠Matabeleland North: 1,913ha

💠Harare: 32.7ha

💠Bulawayo: 6.82ha

Harvesting Timeline:- Crops planted Apr-May 10: End of next month:- Crops planted May 11-30: Mid-October

Crops planted after May:- End of October.

Goal: To achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production under National Development Strategy 1.

