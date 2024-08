Zimbabwe is expected to surpass winter wheat harvest target by over 240 000 tonnes, projection figures have shown.

The expected harvest is over 600 000 tonnes, against the annual consumption rate of 360 000 tonnes.

The expected surplus of 240 000 tonnes will contribute towards the Strategic Grain Reserve.

Wheat Production Report by Provinces

šŸ’ Mash West: 34,876ha

šŸ’ Mash Central: 29,574ha

šŸ’ Mash East: 21,987ha

šŸ’ Manicaland: 13,482ha

šŸ’ Midlands: 12,459ha

šŸ’ Masvingo: 3,501ha

šŸ’ Matabeleland South: 4,190ha

šŸ’ Matabeleland North: 1,913ha

šŸ’ Harare: 32.7ha

šŸ’ Bulawayo: 6.82ha

Harvesting Timeline:- Crops planted Apr-May 10: End of next month:- Crops planted May 11-30: Mid-October

Crops planted after May:- End of October.

Goal: To achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production under National Development Strategy 1.

Zwnews