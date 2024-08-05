One of the Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) founders, Paddington Tupiri a former Central Intelligence Organization operative has died.

According to COZVWA, Tupiri died under unclear circumstances.

“One of COZWVA FOUNDERS Paddington Tupiri 35 is no more.

“He died on unclear circumstances.

“He was son of former War Veteran & former ZRP Cde Tupiri.

“He grow up in Mutare Rural Camp went to SA to study law on Presidential scholarship.

“He was once attached to CIO bt was dismissed,” posted COZVWA on its X handle.

He founded COZVWA in 2009.

Zwnews