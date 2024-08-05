Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Maccabage Shops, Kadoma on 03/08/24 at around 2200 hours.

A mob attacked to death, the victim, Tafadzwa Chimbwanda alias Taflo after allegedly apprehending him whilst robbing a tuckshop attendant.

The other three accomplices managed to escape.

In other news, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a shop at Chidewe Shopping Centre, Warren Park D.

Three unknown suspects attacked the security guard who was on duty before gaining entry into the shop where they stole a cellphone and US$ 3 525.00 cash.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews