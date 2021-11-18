There were 52 new infections and one death from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the ministry of health reports.

Meanwhile, the government recently extended Level 2 Lockdown by an additional two weeks to promote the heighted vaccination uptake in order to protect the nation against a possible 4th wave of the pandemic.

This was announced by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa where she members of the public are urged to get vaccinated.

Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate 10 million people out of estimated 15 million citizens.

Zwnews