Zimbabwe, as of the 21st of June, 2021 had registered a total of 240 204 metric tonnes of maize delivered to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country, significantly up from the 63 916 metric tonnes received at the same time last year.

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, during the post cabinet briefing yesterday, said the quantity of soyabean delivered also increased significantly.

“The quantity of soyabean has similarly increased to 9 858 metric tonnes, versus the 956 metric tonnes delivered at the same time last year.

“The traditional grain tonnage delivered has recorded a phenomenal increase to 21 844 metric tonnes from the 1 646 metric tonnes delivered during the 2020 comparative period,” she said.

She called on farmers to continue delivering their grain to GMB depots, adding that timeous payments are guaranteed.

The Tobacco Marketing Season has also recorded good results, with a total of over 152.8 million kilograms having been sold to realize more than US$415.8 million, compared to the 124.5 million kilograms sold for US$296.9 million in 2020.

The country’s average prices at US$2.72 per kg remain firmer than those prevailing in the region. On cotton, it is advised that 145 000 metric tonnes are expected to be delivered from the established 287 107 hectares during the current marketing season.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, updated Cabinet on the status of the 2021 Winter Wheat Production Season and Developments in the Agricultural Marketing Season.

Regarding the winter wheat production season, Cabinet highlighted that a total of 61 801 hectares have so far been planted, a 53% increase from the area planted during the comparative 2020 period.

A total of 4 467.9 hectares have been planted under the Presidential Wheat Scheme, while the Command/ CBZ Agro-yield Scheme has planted 41 935.7 hectares this year, an increase of 25% from the 33 603 hectares planted last year.

The Private Sector has contracted 15 397.76 hectares, 3% above the targeted 15 000 hectares.

