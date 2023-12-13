The country exported 227.5 million kgs of tobacco worth US$1.196 billion during the current marketing season, at an average price of US$5.26 per kg.

This is in comparison to 182 million kgs worth US$880.677 million were exported during the same period last year at US$4.83.

This was disclosed during the post cabinet were the nation was also informed that as at 10 December, 2023, the Grain Marketing Board had in stock a total of 235 095 metric tonnes of grain, comprising 188 353 metric tonnes of maize and 46 742 metric tonnes of traditional grains.

This is amid the prevailing monthly consumption rate of 23 000 metric tonnes per month, the available grain will last 10.2 months.

Apparently, according to the latest Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) Rural Livelihood Report, access to safe drinking water has increased from 72% in 2020 to 78.4% in 2023 and access to basic water services also correspondingly rose from 57% and 60.3%.

Seventy six percent of boreholes and deep wells in Rural areas are functional.

