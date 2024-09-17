The cost of Zimbabwe’s exchange rate distortions, has impacted negatively on the country’s economy.

Research by Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries and World Bank estimates that Treasury lost at least US$3bn in potential revenue between 2020-2023 due to its handling of the exchange rate.

This includes least US$1.15bn potentially lost to informalisation, plus losses from the overvalued currency and payments hit by inflation.

Though University of Zimbabwe Economics lecturer Carren Pindiriri says these figures may be conservative.

This came out during the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) held at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls recently.

The Conference was running under the theme, “Building Resilience and Driving Economic Transformation under Climate Change.”

