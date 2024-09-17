The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has launched investigations into the Presidential helicopter crash that took place in Masvingo on Sunday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Giving an update on what transpired with regards to the accident, Muswere said a statement on the probe findings will be issued at the appropriate time.

He said the helicopter accident occurred after a successful groundbreaking ceremony and the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa, Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF Chairperson and Minister of Defence, Cde Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri as well as other senior government and party officials.

Minister Muswere said the chopper, which was supposed to fly President Mnangagwa crash landed following experiencing a technical fault, adding that the President was not on board.

He added that the aircraft had crew members on board, but there were no fatalities. ZBC